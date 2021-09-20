Melissa 'Missi' S. Goodlin

Melissa “Missi” Sue Goodlin, 49, of Avonmore, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.
The daughter of Richard C. Goodlin and Bonnie Sue (Ruffner) Goodlin Barkey, she was born on March 22, 1972, in Indiana.
Missi was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and the Cosmetology School in DuBois. She enjoyed her career as a hairstylist. One of her favorite activities was spending time with her family.
Missi is survived by her three children, Megan McCullough, of Commodore; Specialist Noah McCullough, U.S. Army, of Commodore; and Caleb Goodlin, of Avonmore; her fiancée, Charles King, of Avonmore; her father, Richard “Dick” Goodlin, of Home; her two brothers, Richard “Mark” Goodlin and wife Laura, of Cookport, and Dennis L. Goodlin and wife Janet, of Rochester Mills; and her stepfather, John Barkey, of Commodore.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie, on Feb. 22, 2016.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Thursday with Pastor Steve Lecorchick officiating. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, Missi’s children would appreciate memorial contributions be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746, to assist her family with funeral expenses.
