Mellisa Ann Coleman, 41, of Derry, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Bernadette Coleman and was born May 8, 1979, in Latrobe.
She is survived by her three children, Kyle Joshua, Brady Robert and Emily Rose Coleman and one stepdaughter, Madison Kikel.
She was a 1997 graduate of Greater Latrobe Area School District. She attended the Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her family and friends. She loved to cook, sing, dance and put puzzles together. She also loved sunflowers and any furry creature.
She is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins and best friends, Patty, Alison, Mary and Pam.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernadette Coleman; grandparents, Lewis Omar Coleman and Catherine Ann (Romanish) Coleman Carroll; aunt, Phyllis Jean (Coleman) Elliott; uncle, Mark Lewis Coleman; and cousin, Stephanie Elliott.
Due to the pandemic there will be no services.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
