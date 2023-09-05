Melody Jo Heasley, 75, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning.
She was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Blairsville. Melody was the daughter of F. Joyce (Perry) Fisher and Joseph E. Fisher.
She is survived by her loving husband, C. Rexford Heasley; sister- and brother-in-law JoAnne and G. Daniel Ringler; nephews D. Daniel (Kristi) Ringler and J. Michael (Meg) Ringler; grandniece Cassidy Ringler; grandnephew Mason Ringler; grand nieces Lily and Phoebe Ringler; and her beloved cats, Daisy and Toby.
Rex and Melody were married 53 years. She loved slow dancing with Rex and was a good bowler and volleyball player. She was a former employee at Goldfarb’s department store and was a babysitter for many families in the Blairsville area.
She enjoyed traveling, especially her many trips to the beach with family and friends. Her favorite beaches were Ocean City, N.J., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., where she loved spending time with her friend, Sue Phillips, and her family and “snowbirds,” Mary Lou and Dave McKinney.
Her travels also included about a dozen excursions to NCAA Final Four basketball tournaments where she had fun finding new places in cities such as New Orleans, Denver, Albuquerque, Lexington, Charlotte, Indianapolis, etc. She also had a great love of shopping and lunching with her friends, Kathy and Betty.
She will also miss her good friend, Marna. Rex would also like to thank friends Debbie and Bob and Rich and Linda.
Sincere gratitude goes to The Gardens, Indiana, and Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning, for the care and comfort they provided. Thank you to 365 Hospice, also. Melody’s smile and love for her family will be forever remembered, and she will be dearly missed.
Viewing will be private at Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville. Friend, Greg Kaylor, will provide the eulogy. A celebration of Melody’s life will be held at a later date.
