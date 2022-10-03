Melvin E. Newhouse, 72, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Stanley E. and Amy E. (Cunningham) Newhouse, he was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Latrobe.
Melvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had worked at the Clark House. Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by four children: Steve Ross and wife Vicky, of Lucernemines; Joe Newhouse and wife Lisa, of Clune; Emily Johns and fiance Justin Tyme, of Indiana; and Christopher Ross and wife Laura, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Patricia Troup; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith M. (Cox) Newhouse; a son, Richard Ross; four siblings: Ronnie Newhouse, Kenny Newhouse, Shirley Fisk and Richard Newhouse.
In keeping with Melvin’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
