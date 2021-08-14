Melvin Edmund “Ed” Lukehart, 77, of Marion Center, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his residence.
Ed was born April 11, 1944, in New Kensingtion, to Melvin Leroy “Boots” and Sara Irene (Conner) Lukehart.
He was a graduate of Marion Center High School, then worked for 43 years as a general foreman lineman for IBEW Local 126. Ed was a member of the Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Home. He was also a life member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation – Life Member, North American Hunting Club and National Wild Turkey Federation. Ed’s greatest joys were hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially in the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Potts. Ed is survived by his sons, Larry E. (Melissa) Lukehart Sr., of Shinglehouse, and Bryan D. (Jennifer) Lukehart, of Reynoldsville; daughters Yvonne M. (Alan) Stokes, of Benezette, and Sara I. (Steve) Seippel, of Dubuque, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Kayla, Larry Jr., Alyssa, Nathan, Austin, Kaitlyn, Taven, and Braylee; and four great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2962 Chambersville Road, Chambersville, with Pastor Brandon Stiffler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, www.rfef.org.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.