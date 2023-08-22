Melvin Eugene Troup, 85, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1938, in Echo, the son of Howard J. and Betty L. (Bish) Troup.
Melvin was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He was able to enjoy many years of retirement after working as a truck driver and an equipment operator. He enjoyed working on cars and tractors, and going to flea markets and yard sales. Melvin looked forward to attending the Canfield Fair each year. He liked to vacation and travel with his family and had been to 48 states. Melvin loved hunting, tending to his chickens and spending time with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Donald E. Troup and wife, Sherry, of Dayton; daughters Deborah J. Oswalt, of Smicksburg, and Kathryn A. Troup and wife, Kristol, of Reynoldsville; son-in-law Richard Jewell, of Dayton; grandchildren Dan (Bobbie) Jewell, Jessica (Allan) Bish, Lisa (Vaughn) Norbert, Thomas Troup, Jonathan Troup, Aimee Riederer and Kristopher Troup; step-grandsons Shawn Fisher and Carson Greeley; numerous great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Dorothy and Bonnie.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shelvia J. (Good) Troup, whom he married Oct. 5, 1954, and who passed away Feb. 18, 2016; a daughter, Sharon E. Jewell, who died Nov. 30, 2013; and son-in-law Mearl G. Oswalt, who passed away March 23, 2002.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. James Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in Emory Chapel Cemetery, Dayton.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Melvin’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.