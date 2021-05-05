Melvin H. Black

Melvin Harold Black, 76, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Ralph and Millicent (Stewart) Black, he was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Coral.
Melvin was a member of the Missionary Alliance Church, Laborers International Union of North America, Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association, Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club, Loyal Order of Moose and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was an avid NASCAR fan. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Barb (McClead) Black; seven children, Tony (CJ), Bob (Mariette), Karyn (Tim), Jim, Rhonda (Larry), Ron (Kris) and Rich (Deb); 17 grandchildren, Brett, Brad, Allyssa, Caitlin, Sydney, Jordan, Trish, Tiler, James, Taylor, Alicia, Bucky, Skylar, Shannon, Brandi, Brittany and Courtney; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise (Jim); brother, George (Karen); sisters-in-law, Marlene Sexton and Darlene Zigmond; brother-in-law, Rick McClead; and pets, Sugar and Otis.
Preceding Melvin in death were his parents; brothers, Vernon and Clair; sisters, Virginia and Norma Jean; and pet, Kricket.
Per Melvin’s request there will not be a viewing. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.