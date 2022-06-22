Melvin H. Hill

Melvin Hood Hill, 80, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Hood, the oldest of three sons, was born April 5, 1942, in Latrobe to Franklin C. and Charlotte Freed Hill.
Hood was raised in Blacklick Township and was a 1960 graduate of Blairsville High School. At the time of his retirement in 1996, he was a contractor supervisor in the generation division of Penelec with 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending time fishing at his camp in Elk County. Hood enjoyed hunting at the family farm in Blacklick Township and was quick to share his stories of the sport with everyone. He also enjoyed traveling, particularly the land and sea cruise that he and his wife took to Alaska. Another favorite was spending the winters in the Florida Keys with his family and friends, especially when he was deep sea fishing. Hood was a lifelong member of the Indiana County Bow and Gun Club, ACACIA 355, Blairsville F&AM and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Coudersport.
He is survived by his wife, Connie L. Fulmer Hill, of Indiana; children, Jeff Hill (Heidi Stelzig), of Moon Township; F. Hood Hill, of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Haleigh Hill, Mount Holly, N.C.; Brendan Hill, of Winston Salem, N.C.; Jenna Hill, of Pittsburgh; Ellie Hill, of Moon Township; and Josh Hill, of Moon Township; and a brother, Don Hill and wife Alva, of Blairsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Clark Hill.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Lois Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Creekside United Methodist Church, 444 Indiana Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
