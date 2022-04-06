Melvin Lisle “Turtle” Johnston Jr., 74, of Indiana, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by his three children.
Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Indiana, he was the son of Melvin Sr. and Dorothy (Miller) Johnston.
Turtle, as he was known to everyone, was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1966. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where between 1966 and 1970 he was stationed in Annapolis, Md., and San Diego, Calif., having served aboard the submarine tender USS Sperry. Following his service, he was employed 16 years by McCreary Tire & Rubber and 25 years at the Homer City Generating Station prior to retiring.
Turtle enjoyed playing basketball while in high school and carried that love of the game with him over the years by coaching at the elementary level for his children and grandchildren. He could often be found in the stands at Indiana High School and IUP basketball games. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with friends and family, and many of his weekends were spent relaxing at camp, either in Clearfield County or at Yellow Creek campground.
Turtle will be greatly missed by his children, Jody (David Baker) Riddle, Christopher (Alicia) Johnston, and David (Wendy Penrose) Johnston, all of Indiana; grandchildren Jordan (Samantha) Riddle, of Pittsburgh, and Walker, Gauge and Mia Johnston, all of Indiana; and nieces and nephews, Deborah Faloon, Dawn Frederick, Karen Cessna, and Kimberly Broadbent, all of Indiana; Ronald Barnes, of Aiken, S.C.; and Douglas Barnes, of Pittsburgh.
Preceding Turtle in death were his parents; brother, Ronald Johnston; and sister, Barbara Frederick.
Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will then immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.