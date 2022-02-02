Meredith “Mert” Wilt Beck, 84, of Asheboro, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Mert was a native of Indiana County, recently relocating to Asheboro. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer. Mert enjoyed supporting her husband manage several family businesses by keeping the accounting books. She was an avid reader, a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mert was preceded in death by her son, Dan Beck, and her parents, Ira Paul and Gaynel Widdowson Wilt.
Survivors include her husband, William H. Beck, of the home; daughters, Wendy Chriscoe and husband Rodger, of Ramseur, N.C., and Kristy Forberger and husband Tim, of Ebensburg;, daughter-in-law, Laurie Beck, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son, Don Beck and wife Karen, of High Point, N.C.; brothers, Don Wilt, of Lawton, Okla., and William Wilt, of Largo, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Ramseur, N.C. Memorial services will immediately follow in the church.
Arrangements are by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur, N.C.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflin funeralservice.com.