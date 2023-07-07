Merle Franklin Sexton Jr., 66, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.
A son of Merle F. and Louise (Vanderhoof) Sexton Sr., he was born May 11, 1957, in Indiana.
After nearly 24 years, Merle retired from R&P Coal. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1412. For 20 years or so, he owned and operated Sexton’s Archery. He enjoyed camping in Kibbe’s Island near Tionesta, archery hunting, riding motorbikes, 4-wheelers and 3-wheelers. He loved his Natty Lite beer and his dogs, Sonya, Chief, Jeanie and Mitzie.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marlene (McClead) Sexton, and a son, Jason Sexton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Sexton.
Per Merle’s wishes, there will not be any visitation or services. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.
