Merle Franklin Sexton, Jr.

Merle Franklin Sexton Jr., 66, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.

A son of Merle F. and Louise (Vanderhoof) Sexton Sr., he was born May 11, 1957, in Indiana.

After nearly 24 years, Merle retired from R&P Coal. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1412. For 20 years or so, he owned and operated Sexton’s Archery. He enjoyed camping in Kibbe’s Island near Tionesta, archery hunting, riding motorbikes, 4-wheelers and 3-wheelers. He loved his Natty Lite beer and his dogs, Sonya, Chief, Jeanie and Mitzie.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marlene (McClead) Sexton, and a son, Jason Sexton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Sexton.

Per Merle’s wishes, there will not be any visitation or services. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

