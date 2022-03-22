Merle Mintmier, 73, of New Florence, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 24, 1948, in Johnstown and was the son of William A. Mintmier and B.I. (Krouse) Mintmier.
Merle was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the coal mines.
Merle enjoyed raising bird dogs.
Surviving are his brothers, James Mintmier and Kenneth Mintmier and wife Susan, all of New Florence; sisters, Maryan Miles, Blairsville, and Cathy Bartley, New Florence; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Mintmier.
In keeping with Merle’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.