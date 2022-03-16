Merle W. Patterson, 71, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Ernest and Margaret (Keith) Patterson, he was born May 18, 1951, in Green Township, Indiana County.
Merle will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed dancing and assisting older individuals.
Surviving are his son, Jake (Wanda) Patterson, Clymer; grandchildren, Eden Renee (Paul) Mihoerck, Clarissa Jane (Adam) Aikens and Sue Patterson and her fiancé, Brent Stillwagon; great-grandchildren, Mason and Maverick Aikens, Alanah Mihoerck and soon-to-be-born baby Stillwagon; brother, Ernest; and sisters, Gloria and Linda Patterson.
Preceding Merle in death were his parents and sisters, Donna and Jean.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in McDowell Cemetery will be private.