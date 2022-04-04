Merrily Ann (Milnes) Duncan, born Feb. 2, 1944, always a mentor, teacher and friend, passed to eternity Saturday, April 2, 2022. She enjoyed 45 years of marriage to Don Duncan, math professor at IUP, the love of her life.
Although Merrily’s interest were broad, center to her life were hockey, dogs and India. She stayed very active in the AKC World of Dogs and was very proud of her and Don’s breeding program and their award-winning Shetland Sheepdog Quill, who was ranked number one in the nation. Merrily directed the Laurel Highlands Kennel Association as president for 40 years.
Merrily traveled to India on two Fulbright Scholarships; on the second trip, she met HH Maharana Sri Mahipendra Singh and his wife Maharani Chandra Kumari of Danta, Gujarat State, of India. Their passion for dogs developed into a lifelong close friendship. After Merrily’s retirement, she enjoyed many extended visits to India as a family guest throughout her life and intended to move to India as her final home. She and HH spent many hours discussing dogs, politics and watching Cricket. Time in India also included many shopping ventures with the Princess “Rani Chandra,” as Merrily loved to shop.
Merrily taught social studies and history for 30 years at United High School, Armagh, where she was also president of the teacher union.
She was highly respected by her peers and well-remembered by her students for the cultural activities in the classroom and corresponding attire for the countries studied, notably her colorful Indian saris.
She had the gift of recognizing potential in her students and took special interest in developing that to their best potential.
Merrily was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Harry and Margaret Milnes, and her brothers James Jeffery and Gregory Scott Milnes.
She is survived by her brothers, Michael David (Peggy), Mark Douglas and Eric Rick (Lori) Milnes; her sister Cathy (Joel) Maurel; her cousin, Jay (Barbara) Alexander; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will forever be cherished by her loved ones.
A memorial celebration of Merrily’s life will be made in the near future. Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana is assisting with service arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.