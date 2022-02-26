Michael A. Berzansky, 84, of Ocean Township, N.J., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
He was born and lived in Alverda until high school graduation in 1955.
He excelled in sports, which led to his playing for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League for four seasons. Mike then received a scholarship to Kent State University in Ohio and graduated in 1963 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics.
Mike taught high school economics and world history for seven years, served as a Seaside Heights policeman in the summers and earned a Master of Arts degree at Seton Hall University.
He was voted Teacher of the Year in 1965.
Mike left teaching in 1970 to accept a position with the Franklin Mint, ultimately becoming director of human resources.
He concurrently taught labor relations at Bishop Neumann College.
He spent the ensuing years in various companies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, retiring from Wakefern Food Corporation as Head of Labor Relations.
In 1993, Mike became a labor arbitrator and spent 10 years hearing cases in various industries and government at the federal, state and local levels, including serving as a permanent arbitrator with United Mine Workers and coal companies throughout the Midwest.
He was inducted into the National Academy of Arbitrators in 2001. He was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame on May 18, 2014.
He also served on the Board of Directors of the Township of Ocean Historical Museum, trustee on three pension and welfare funds and Eucharistic minister of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, in Deal, N.J.
Mike and Joan traveled extensively throughout their marriage, the highlight of which was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in South Africa. An avid sportsman in his early years, Mike and Joan’s favorite pastime in retirement was enjoyment of the arts: concerts, plays and theater.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Helen Berzansky, and a brother, Joseph Berzansky.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Joan; beloved daughter, Ann and her husband Jason Kochel, with whom he spent many joyful hours; sister, Helen Flickinger; brothers, Dennis and his wife Patricia Berzansky and Frank and his wife Roxie Berzansky; and several devoted nieces and nephews, Tracy Smith, Charles Berzansky, Mickalene Berzansky, Jason Berzansky, Michael John Berzansky, Terri Polenik, Andrea Zyvith and their families. We will all miss your beautiful smile.
A funeral Mass was offered on Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Deal, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Box 516, Ocean, NJ 07755; or the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra, #264, 68 White St., Suite 7, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
For more service information, please visit www.fiore funeralhomes.com.