Michael A. Defelice, 63, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 10, 1958, to Joseph C. “Yates” and Emogene (Sloniger) Defelice in Punxsutawney.
Mike was a jack of all trades and master of none. He always told everyone that he attended “Yates University.” Mike was always into helping the community or people in some fashion. He was a Young Township supervisor, owner of Thermal Guard Building Products, Yates Excavation and many other businesses. Mike gave his all into every project, person and business. Most of all he loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Cheravich) Defelice, of Punxsutawney, whom he married Sept. 22, 1979; a daughter, Lindsay M. Kendra and husband Marty, of Punxsutawney; a son, Chase M. Defelice and wife Brandi, of Harrisburg; 10 grandchildren, Carter and Averie Defelice, Gabriella Kendra, Kenlie Defelice, Greyson Kendra, Parker Defelice, Cooper Defelice, Elerie Defelice and twins Annelie and Adalie Defelice; two brothers and eight sisters, Rose Handyside and husband Jim, Punxsutawney; Patricia Benninger and husband Bill, Brockport; Michelle Dobson, Rochester; Joseph Defelice and wife Ruth, Punxsutawney; Delores Defelice, Punxsutawney; Anthony Defelice and wife Dawn, Punxsutawney; Mary Ann Lewis and husband Bud, North Carolina; Diane Powell and husband Keith, Punxsutawney; Susan Gomola and husband Jerry, Punxsutawney; and Lill Cameron and husband Bret, Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pasquale “Butch” Defelice.
A Mass will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney, with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo and Fr. William Laska as celebrants. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc., of Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
