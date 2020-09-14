Michael A. Malnofsky, 70, of Bolivar, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Oak Harbor, Wash., to Robert Malnofsky and Sophie (Steiner) Malnofsky.
Michael was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Robinson VFW #9310 and the American Legion in Bolivar. Michael retired from Consol Energy Corporation as a mining mechanic. He enjoyed socializing with his friends and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sue (Lichtenfels) Malnofsky, Bolivar; daughters Carrie Ann Malnofsky, Bolivar; and Shelly Lynn Malnofsky, Meyersdale; grandchildren Dylan and Haley Murphy, and Brenton Shearer and Abbygail Bowser; brother Robert D. Malnofsky and wife Karen, Robinson; and sister Sandy Uncapher and husband Jim, Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, brother Bruce Malnofsky and sister Linda Starry.
Visitation will be at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Rex Ray Lichtenfels officiating. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Bolivar Fire Department, P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.