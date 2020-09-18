Michael A. McAdams, 56, of Black Lick, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Born June 15, 1964, in Indiana, he was the son of John McAdams and Bonnie (Schultz) McAdams.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488, Blairsville, and he was an avid Steelers fan.
Surviving are his sister, Kathy McKendrick and husband Joseph, Clune; brother, John McAdams Jr., Black Lick; half-sisters, Stacy McAdams and Cheryl Cribbs; half-brother, Joe McAdams; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry McAdams; and sister, Maggie Viola McAdams.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville, on Sunday at 11 a.m.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.