Michael Angelo “Rambo” Enciso, 54, of Iselin, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, suddenly at his home.
He was born Friday, March 31, 1967, in Clarksburg, the son Floyd Sr. and Joan Baker Enciso.
He lived in the Clarksburg area his entire life. Mike was employed at Carpenter Technologies/Latrobe Specialty Steel. He was a loving and devoted son to his parents.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman and served for many years as a volunteer fireman.
His greatest joy was being a Pappy.
He was always the first one to lend a hand to anyone in need and will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Gourley Enciso; his children, Sarah Stone, Lucas (Becca) Enciso and Ally Enciso; his grandchildren, Maverick, Weston and Addalyn; his brother, Floyd; his sister, Susan; and his dog, Ranger, who was his loyal wingman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Lifestat Ambulance Service for their personal caring attention and the Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer fire company for their compassion and assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mike’s memory to the Iselin/West Lebanon VFC, 375 Red St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will conducted Tuesday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Milan Klipa (Mike’s brother-in-law), officiating.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.