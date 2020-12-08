Michael A. Yorko, 63, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 9, 1957, to Virginia (Milko) Yorko in New Kensington.
Michael was a punch press operator for Key Bellevilles Inc., Leechburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dog Duke and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Michael is survived by his wife, Karen (Slease) Yorko, whom he married May 1, 2010.
He was preceded in death by mother, Virginia (Milko) Yorko.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow from the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Seidler officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. Anthony Cemetery, Clymer.