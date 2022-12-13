Michael Adamsky, 63, of Vintondale, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Indiana.
He was the son of Donald and Nancy (Clark) Adamsky and was born July 9, 1959, in Indiana.
Michael was a member of the RedBarn Sportsman Club and the Sheets Club. He enjoyed antique cars and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Rager) Adamsky; his grandson, Landon Adamsky; his mother, Nancy Clark Adamsky, of Homer City; and three sisters, Marcy Potts and husband Joe, of Homer City; Missy Patterson and husband Del, of Lancaster; and Mandy Boxler, of Homer City. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Brad Adamsky and Chad Michael Adamsky; his father, Donald Adamsky; and his infant brother, Donald Adamsky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Julie S. Kolacz officiating.
Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.