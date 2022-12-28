Michael Andrew Lunchuck, 71, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, while at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1951, to Andrew M. and Rose Ann (Stipcak) Lunchuck in Indiana.
Michael liked playing softball and fishing, but his passion was bowling. In just one week he had two 299 bowling scores. Michael was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by all.
Surviving are his wife, Judith (Fulton) Lunchuck; son Corey (Lauryn) Lunchuck; daughter Brianna Lunchuck; sisters Beverly Moerler and Annette Lichtenfels; grandson Jackson Lewis; and nephews William, Devin and Zachary.
Preceding Michael in death were his parents; and a son, Timothy Lunchuck.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.