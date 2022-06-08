Michael Bodnar, 99, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 8, 1922, in Emeigh, he was the son of Andras and Mary (Barta) Bodnar.
Michael was the youngest of eight children (all deceased). He attended Cherry Tree High School where he and his brother Joe were starters on Cherry Tree’s last undefeated football team.
Later, he attended Indiana State Teachers College in Indiana, earning a bachelor’s in education.
Michael later received a master’s in the sciences from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.
Michael served in the Signal Corps during World War II and followed Gen. George S. Patton’s third Army through Europe. He was stationed in Southampton, England, during the D-Day battle. With the secrecy of the attack inferred, he felt something was going on as he witnessed damaged planes returning.
About two weeks post-battle, his unit went to Normandy.
Employed as a teacher at Harmony School in Westover, he was well-received by his students, as he tried to motivate them to excel. He also was the varsity basketball coach at Harmony until his retirement.
His interests included team sports, hunting, fishing and taking many trips with his family throughout the world.
He also was an avid golfer and worked as manager of the Chetremon Golf Club, in Cherry Tree.
Michael was a resident of St. Andrew’s Village and a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church.
Michael will be remembered as a very humble man who loved his family, including nieces and nephews.
Surviving is his son Kevin, of Indiana.
Preceding Michael in death were his parents; wife, Lois Jean (Leamer) Bodnar; and siblings, Elizabeth, Margaret, Helen, Andrew, John, Mary and Joseph.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the supervision of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Burial was conducted in Oakland Cemetery.