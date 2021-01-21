Michael C. Campbell Sr.

Michael Cloe Campbell Sr., 65, of Punxsutawney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Jan. 31, 1955, in Loretto, a son of Lewis Abitser Campbell and Mary Etta (Bell) Campbell.
Mike was a graduate of Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Northern Cambria.
On Oct. 26, 1985, he married his sweetheart, Kathryn Lynn States. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Campbell worked in gas meter manufacturing for Rockwell International and retired from Gas Analytical Services in Indiana.
He will be remembered as “The Best Dad and Papa” by his family. He was a loving husband and father and got along well with all his extended family.
He and his wife enjoyed walking around downtown Punxsutawney, he also enjoyed watching the news, and he had a love of muscle cars.
He previously enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed camping with his family at Curwensville Dam.
In addition to wife Kathryn, he is survived by two sons, Michael Cloe Campbell Jr., of Sykesville, and Matthew William Campbell and wife Falisha, of Rossiter; two grandchildren, “his little buddy” Brayden Cole Campbell and Bristol MayLynn Campbell; five brothers, Lewis Campbell and wife Nancy, of Northern Campbell; Thomas Campbell, of Mahaffey; Dale Campbell and wife Sharon, of Mahaffey; Terry Campbell and wife Mary, of Punxsutawney; and Roger Campbell and wife Kim, of Mahaffey.
In accordance with Michael’s wishes there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumaker fh.com.