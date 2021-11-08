Michael C. Platt

Michael Christopher Platt, 55, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of James R. and Roberta (Bell) Platt, he was born Sept. 26, 1966, in Indiana.
Mike graduated from Blairsville High, Class of 1985, and worked as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of Harvest Church, Derry, and the Operating Engineers Local #66.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and riding quads and side-by-sides.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy A. (Newell) Platt, whom he married Aug. 9, 1986; three children, Tiffany J. Shaffer (Duane), of Blairsville; Amanda N. Mihalow (Tony), of New Florence; and Michael D.J. Platt (Samantha), of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Julia, Brittany, Colton, Brantley, Jonna and Logan; his mother, Roberta Platt, of Blairsville; three brothers, James “Jimmy” Platt, of Blairsville; David Platt, of Apollo; and James “Jamie” Platt, of Pitcairn; a sister, Jessica Gosnell (Harry), of Pitcairn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Lyons officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
