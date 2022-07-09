Michael Dennis Oterson, 58, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The son of Steve and Katherine (Benardini) Oterson, he was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Indiana.
Mike was a 1982 graduate of Purchase Line High School. He went on to attend Pennsylvania State University, DuBois Campus, where he received an associate’s for mechanical engineering. Mike later graduated from Point Park College with a bachelor’s in civil engineering. He was a summa cum laude graduate from both institutes.
Mike had been employed for 30 years by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Mike was a kind and caring husband and father. He was a master woodworker and had his own business, “Mike’s Wood-N-Things.” Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, mowing and eating Bob’s Pizza.
Surviving are his wife, Maria (Hess) Oterson, of Indiana; daughters, Alexandra and Mia Oterson, both of Indiana; siblings, Marie Felichko, of Highland Heights, Ohio; Bill (Gail) Oterson, of Ocean View, Del.; and Kathy (Jerry) Kazimir, of Highland Heights, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Mike’s honor to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation at www.alexslemonade.org or to the Mario Lemieux Foundation at mariolemieux.org/make-a-donation/.