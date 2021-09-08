Michael E. McGinnis, 56, of Dilltown, passed away at home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Born June 5, 1965, in Indiana, he was the son of Charles Everett and Phyllis Grace (Horner) McGinnis.
He was preceded in death by niece Paula Jo Saxton. He is survived by a loving wife of 33 years, the former Denise Long; children, Justin E. (fiancée Zoey Campbell) McGinnis and Kaitlyn A. (fiancé Randall Taylor) McGinnis; sisters, Linda (Bill) Robinson and Charlotte (Everett), of Saxton; brothers, Bill (Diana) McGinnis, Randy McGinnis and Robert (Jennie) McGinnis; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike worked for Pepsi for the last 13 years. He enjoyed camping with his family and beloved dog, Roxi. He also enjoyed going to gun bashes. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Rob Osborne officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.
