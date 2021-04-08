Michael E. Recek

Michael Eugene “Mick” Recek, 76, of Starford, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born in Starford on April 29, 1944, he was a son of Mike Fabian Recek and Jean (McCulley) Recek. He was the widower of Mary Recek, who died June 6, 2018.
Mick was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of master sergeant while working as a flight engineer during a career that spanned 22 years. Following his Air Force retirement, he worked for 10 years as a flight engineer for Southern Air Transports airline. He later owned and operated a bar, “Mick’s Place,” in Mary Esther, Fla.
Once he finally retired, Mick moved back to Starford where he enjoyed the benefits of living the simple life. He enjoyed caring for his lawn, golfing, tinkering with little projects and learning and talking about anything that had to do with airplanes. Of course, he liked being near his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Dixonville Moose and the Clymer Slovak Club. He most recently attended services at the Clymer United Methodist Church.
Mick is survived by his children: Christopher Recek (Janice); Carla Williams (Richard), Florida; Dawne Wernet (William), Florida; Penny Westfall (David), the state of Indiana; Amy Ingargiola (Tom), Clymer; and Wiley Whittington (Christie), Florida; his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mick was preceded in death by his two uncles, Joseph and John Recek.
Friends will be received at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Clymer, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service by the Rev. Caleb Fugate. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory was under the direction of the funeral home. Inurnment with military honors will be made at Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Starford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be placed at www.rbfh.net.