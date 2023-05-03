Michael Earl Shero, 61, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Thomas Shero Sr. and Dorothy Dugan, he was born Sept. 6, 1961, in Johnstown.
Michael worked in the food service industry for many years. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He loved hunting and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo (Springer) Shero; daughter Nicole Shero (Tyler Yoder); goddaughters Megan Turner and Laura Shero; brothers John (Erin) and Gerry; sisters Michelle (Robert) Gibson and Bonnie Jo (Chris) Moore; mother-in-law Barbara Springer; sisters-in-law Brenda Shero and Paula (Bill) Turner; brothers-in-law Tom (Marsha) Springer, Greg Springer and Mike (Dawn) Springer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother Thomas Jr.; sister-in-law Kathy Springer; and father-in-law Robert Springer.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Bernard Church with Mass to be immediately celebrated.
Inurnment in St. Bernard Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1481, Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
