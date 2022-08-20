Michael Edward Pegg, 76, of Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC-East.
He was the son of Grover and Mary Louise (Rowe) Pegg, born on Oct. 19, 1945, in Indiana.
Michael grew up in Brush Valley Township, enjoying the Pegg family homestead before moving to Johnstown. Always young at heart and with an unmatched memory, he loved the outdoors, hard work, calling up family and friends and, of course, he could not go without his daily TV programming.
Michael is remembered by his sister, Ruth Roberts, of Michigan; and brother Chip (wife Nancy) Pegg.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; sisters, Betty, Hope, Shirley, Sarah, Doris, Jackie and Linda; and brothers, Grover, John, Billy, Cloyde, Floyd, Bob and Charles.
Family and friends are welcomed to celebrate Michael’s life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Barry Brown officiating. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
