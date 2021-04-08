Michael Jonathan Fox, 37, of Indiana, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The youngest, adopted son of Gerald and Jeanne (Gaston) Fox, he was born Dec. 21, 1983.
As a young man, Michael worked in the oil and gas industry. He liked hunting on the family farm and, in his youth, worked to maintain the farm animals and land. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.
In 2007, Michael was involved in a life-changing ATV accident. He lived the remainder of his life in a wheelchair.
Though his life was filled with many challenges from birth to death, he relied heavily on his faith to see him through his difficulties. Michael had a firm belief in the saving grace of his Lord and Savior.
Surviving are his daughter, Iva Fox; brothers Gerald T. (Kelly) Fox and Noah E. (Karen) Fox; sisters Jeannette Lemmon and Bridget (John) Grogan; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Michael in death were his parents.
Friends will be received at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service by the Rev. Dick Motzing in Lefdahl Chapel. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Summit Church youth fund.