Michael G. Szalankiewicz, 61, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Kittanning Care Center with his family by his side.
Born Jan. 24, 1961, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Joseph and Betty (Black) Szalankiewicz, and his beloved foster mom and dad, the late Geraldine Wilds and surviving Joseph “Curly” Wilds.
Mike grew up and was a lifelong resident of the area. He previously held jobs in the coal mines, and as a heavy equipment operator in the Operators Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors.
Mike is survived by his wife, Linda (Hankey) Szalankiewicz; son Michael, of the DuBois area; daughter Christine, also of the DuBois area; and son Tanner, of New Kensington; grandchildren; sisters, Denise (Walt) Ripple, of Indiana, and Brenda (the late David) Bly, of East Brady; brothers, Joseph Szalankiewicz, of Elderton; Jim (Lucinda) Szalankiewicz, of Indiana; and John Szalankiewicz, of Seely Lake, Mont.; nieces; nephews; and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Toni Scott.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to ACMH, VNA Hospice Association of Butler County and Kittanning Care Center for the great care given to Mike, and to Pastor Joyce Dix-Weier for the great faith support.
Per the deceased’s wishes, all services were private and entrusted to the care of Mantini Funeral Home Inc., Ford City.