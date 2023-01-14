Michael H. Ault, 75, of Armagh, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Johnstown, the son of C. Herbert and Dorothy M. (Allison) Ault.
Mike was a retired coal miner and truck driver. He was a member of Acacia Lodge 355 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory, Altoona Jaffa Shrine, Jaffa Shrine Road Runners, Jaffa Shrine Lil Vettes, UMWA, Armagh United Methodist Church and the local coffee klatch. He was a lifetime member of Blairsville Elks Lodge 406, as well as a former member and past chief of Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. Mike was the mayor of Armagh Borough. He enjoyed hunting, truck pulls and spending time with family, especially his grandson.
He is survived by wife Jill (Garvin) Ault; daughter Kayla Phillips and husband Sean, of Cramer; grandchildren Meranda Resides and husband Ian, of Monroeville; Brooke Ault and Paul Nathaniel, of Carnegie; and Cole Phillips, of Cramer; great-granddaughter Nora Resides; brother Tim Ault, of Armagh; daughter-in-law Deneen (Jones) Ault, of Johnstown; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy A. Ault, and sisters Yvonne Tisa and Louise Little.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Pastor Jim Pardee will officiate.
A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.