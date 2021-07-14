Michael J. Dropp, 87, of Arizona, formally of Heilwood, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Mountain Vista Medical Center, Arizona.
He was the son of Michael J. and Augustine (Uskert) Dropp, born July 6, 1934, in Poland Mine.
Michael was a member of the Church of The Resurrection, Heilwood.
He is survived by his two children, David Dropp and his wife; and Tamara Dropp; his five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Marlene Gormley, and one brother, Richard Dropp.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Maria Dropp.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Michael’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.