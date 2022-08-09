Michael Joseph Tesa, 86, of Indiana, formerly of Milwaukee, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 24, 1936, he was the son of Michael and Theresa (Marciano) Tesa.
Mike attended Redemptorist School in St. Louis, Mo. He then graduated from Marquette High School and then Marquette University where he obtained his bachelor’s, both in Milwaukee. He also served his country in the U.S. Army.
After the service and college, Mike worked as a purchasing manager first for Allen-Bradley for more than 30 years and then Briggs and Stratton for 10 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, restoring classic cars, sailing and traveling. His favorite trips included Italy, Croatia, Mexico, Costa Rica and Medjugorje.
Mike’s faith was very important to him. He attended Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines and Coral and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Indiana for several years.
He is survived by his companion, Anita Succheralli, of Indiana, and his sister, Frances Tatera, of Milwaukee. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Murray.
Friends will be received from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Richard Owens, OFM Cap., as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.
The Tesa family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Indiana.
