Michael E. Koreni, 59, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A son of Steve Koreni and Mary Lou (Long) Koreni, he was born May 20, 1961, in Indiana.
Michael lived his entire life in Strangford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Inurnment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.