Michael L. “Butch” Globun, 74, Glen Campbell, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home.
Born May 22, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Michael A. and Lillian (Kerr) Globun.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Paul Globun.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Globun, Bellefonte; daughter, Joan Brenizer, Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Victoria Brenizer; sister, Beverly Karlsson, Philadelphia; brothers, George Globun, Arcadia, and David Globun,
Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Susan Globun, Cherry Tree.
He was formerly employed as coal miner and a carpenter in the Ohio Carpenter Union and was a U.S. Army Veteran and former American Legion Chaplain.
Services with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the residence of Joe Woods, 777 Shale Pit Road, Reynolds-ville.
The Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of the arrangements.