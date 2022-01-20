Michael “Mick” Joseph Steffish Sr., 81, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of George and Mary (Hardick) Steffish, he was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Creekside.
Michael was a 1958 graduate of Marion Center High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had been employed as a coal miner for 22 years and was later employed by IndiGO. Michael was a member of the Eagles, Moose and American Legion. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, working on vehicles, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Michael will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Jean (Stuchell) Steffish, whom he met at the roller-skating rink on a blind date in 1958. That date led to a long-lasting love and almost 60 years of marriage. Also surviving are his sons, Michael Jr., Timothy and his wife, Bobbie Jo, and Jeffrey Steffish; grandchildren, Michael III, Samantha, Taz and Ashley Steffish; great-grandchildren, Aerianna Steffish, Domenic and Greyson Stiles, and Wesley and Charlee Steffish; and nieces and nephews, Bonnie, Jody and Sandra, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Preceding Michael in death were his parents; siblings, George, Andy, Rudy, Sonny, Mary, Pauline and Irene; and great-grandson, Sawyer Steffish.
In keeping with Mick’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.