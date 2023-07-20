Michael “Mike” Marion Buzi, 93, of Homer City, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Indiana.
He was the son of John and Maria (Pini) Buzi and was born on July 21, 1929, in Homer City.
Mike was happily married to the love of his life, Patricia “Patty,” for 64 years, and was a wonderful father to his two children, Mark and Beth.
Mike was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and was employed at FMC. Mike honorably served his country in the United States Army. Most of all, Mike loved being PapPap to his four grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports from tee-ball through college.
Mike was a charter member of the Red Barn Sportsman’s Club. While at Red Barn, he especially enjoyed traveling with the “Good Timers” on their vacations and frying the famous Red Barn chicken for many years. Mike loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially playing cards with Bern and Geneva Lazor, as well as Ed and Marcy Horchar. Mike had an infectious smile and an enthusiastic sense of humor, which was enhanced by his special bond with his brother-in-law, Ed.
Mike enjoyed tending to his garden, cutting grass, fixing anything that was broken and watching all Pittsburgh sports. Mike also loved to cook, as he was always known for his hot sausage, spaghetti sauce, gob cake, bagna cauda and pagach. Mike was a true family man who cherished his time with his family above all. He loved to spend time with his loving wife, Patty. He and Patty grounded their family in faith and always believed that nothing is more important than family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia; son Mark (Veronica) Buzi, of Homer City; daughter Beth (Jaison) Blystone, of Shelocta; grandchildren Bryan Buzi (fiance Kylie McKirgan), of Arlington, Va., and Tuscan, Rylin and Bowen Blystone, of Shelocta.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maria Buzi; baby brother John Buzi; and sisters Louise Buzi, Kathryn “Kuddy” Buzi and Helen “Anna” Buzi.
Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lucernemines at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to order flowers or sign the online guestbook.
