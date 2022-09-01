Michael “Mike” W. Goncher, 50, of Dixonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of Michael J. Goncher and Margaret (Taylor) Moore, born Dec. 3, 1971, in Johnstown.
Mike went home to be with the Lord after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a loyal Pittsburgh Brewing Company employee for more than 20 years with passion for the brand that was second to none. Mike was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed many years of coaching football, baseball and softball, perfecting his auto-detailing skills and most importantly spending time with his family, coaching and attending his children’s events.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tricia (McCullough) Goncher; three children, Cullen Michael, Abigail Rose and Faith Danielle Goncher, all of Dixonville; his father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Margie McCullough, of Commodore; sister-in-law Karen (Ken) Woods; and nieces Emily and Katie; brother-in-law Dan (Kim) McCullough; niece Landry; nephews Tate and Herst; and stepmother Jackie Goncher.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Mike’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Sunseri officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.