Michael Paul Harvath, 83, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Ocala, Fla.
He was the youngest child of Adam and Mary (Vascovich) Horvath, born Nov. 10, 1937. Mike was a member of Saint Michael Orthodox Church of Clymer.
He graduated from Clymer High School in 1955. After high school, Mike served three years in the United States Army. In 1972, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In his early working career, Mike worked as a heat and air technician in New York City but the majority of his working career was spent at Season-All/Gorell Window and Door Manufacturing Plants as a plant superintendent in both Indiana and Rural Valley.
In his spare time, Mike enjoyed going to yard sales to enrich his many crystal and glass collections. He also enjoyed dancing, car shows, crossword puzzles, sudoku puzzles, being the neighborhood handyman and breakfast with his friends at McDonald’s. One of his proudest moments came this past June when Trilogy Christian Publishers published his book of poetry, “Poetic Musings of An Old Man.”
Surviving are his lifelong love and best friend, Marliene Johns, of Indiana, and also a sister-in-law, Mary Harvath, of Ellenboro, N.C. Surviving also are many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, including Edward Harvath, of Bloomingdale, Ga.; Harry Harvath, of Ellenboro, N.C.; Margaret (David) Mitchell, of Ellenboro, N.C.; John (Jane) Harvath, of Pittsburgh; Rita (Carl) Barr, of Indiana; Andrew Harvath, of Indiana; Debby (Edward) Crowe, of Fishkill, N.Y.; Susan (Paul) Coon, of Laurel, Md.; Tina (John Haas) Horvath, of Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.; Tim Harvath, of Napa, Calif.; Ron (Janet) Greek, of Clymer; Denny (Judith) Greek, of Penn Run; John (Luanne) Greek, of Marion Center; Mike (Beverly) Greek, of Clymer; Linda Greek, of Indiana; Toni Ann Feldman, of Chatham, N.J.; Joanne Korson, of Yonkers, N.Y.; Michael Korson, of River Vale, N.J.; Judith (Roy) Kellerher, of Ocala, Fla.; Robert (Carol) McDermitt, of Carteret, N.J.; Charles (Libby) Slater, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Donna Slater, of Riverdale, Ga.; Rhonda (Jaime) Picacahe, of Jupiter, Fla.; and Carol Flannigan, of Delray, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew, John (Jack), Adam, Joseph, Nick, George (Sam), Pete and infant Mike; and sisters, Marie Segal, Eva Greek, Anne DeMartino, Verna Slater, Jean Reuben, Susan Korson, Christine Flanningan and Martha McDermitt.
Services and interment conducted by the Very Reverant Protopresbyter Frank Miloro. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery will be private. McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Harvath family.
