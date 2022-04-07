Michael Paul Keith, 66, of Roaring Spring, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at UPMC Altoona after a brief illness.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1956, in Roaring Spring, the son of Clair and Carolyn June (Isenberg) Keith.
He married Joanie Copenhaver on Aug. 31, 2019.
Surviving are his wife; two sons, Matthew P. Keith and his significant other, Shawna, of Delmont, and Christopher M. Keith, of Indiana; two stepchildren, Crystal Bowser and her significant other, Jason, of North Carolina, and Cory Salyards, of Claysburg. Michael is also survived by a sister and two brothers, Cindy Jo Yingling and her husband, Paul, of Leola; Mark J. Keith and his wife, Suzan, of North Carolina; and Brian M. Keith and his wife, Sharon, of New Holland.
Mike was a 1974 graduate of Central High School and a graduate of Penn State, Mont Alto. He was employed at Strausser Surveying and Engineering in Lititz and was previously employed at R & P Coal Co. and New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co.
He was a member of Christ Church, Roaring Spring, where he was serving as an elder.
Mike enjoyed woodworking, campfires, King Camp, gardening, cooking and he especially loved spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Christ Church, Roaring Spring.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, by Pastor Joel Kletzing. Interment will be made in Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg.
Arrangements are by Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be given to Christ Church, 7524 Woodbury Pike, Roaring Spring.