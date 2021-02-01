Michael P. “Mitch” Campbell, 65, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born Sept. 16, 1955, in Pittsburgh, the son of Donald L. Campbell and Eileen (McIntire) Campbell.
Mike was an incredibly thoughtful and generous friend to many. He continued to grow special connections with friends throughout the years. He was known to acknowledge special days and make the ordinary day a grand occasion. Mike was an avid lifelong skier. He shared his passion with family and friends. A snowstorm was an occasion of celebration. And, you could always count on him to send you the weather forecast no matter where you lived. Mike’s passions over the years also included motocross, boating, sailing, hiking, biking and traveling. He loved visiting national parks across the United States. Mike was also a “foodie.” He loved to cook at home and enjoyed the preparation, cooking and presentation. He was known to seek out the best restaurants wherever he went. He was a member of the Acacia Lodge 355 F&AM Blairsville. Mike was the local owner and operator of Campbell Tire Company in Blairsville, which has been a family-owned business in operation for over 75 years. He valued his many dedicated employees and customers.
Survivors include his lifelong love, Christine Lasser, Indiana; brother-in-law, C.M. Cunningham, Springfield, Va.; nieces, Lisa Cunningham and husband Eric, Clifton, Va., and Teresa Campbell and husband Patrick, San Mateo, Calif.; nephews, Tom Campbell and wife Samantha, Charlotte, N.C., and Tedde Campbell, Nashville, Tenn.; and great-nieces and -nephews, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Marcus, Maxine and Maddox.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Cunningham, in 2020; and brother, Tom Campbell, in 1999.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana County Parks & Trails-Park Legacy Fund. Checks may be made to Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.