Michael Redd, 32, passed Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
He was born Feb. 21, 1990, to proud mother Yvette Redd. That day, the world became brighter, and Michael was the light in his pap’s and gram’s eyes.
Michael developed a love for cooking and Steelers football. He played peewee football for Indiana throughout elementary school.
As he got older, his love for cooking led him to a career to working in kitchens of various restaurants throughout Indiana and Pittsburgh. His favorite food to prepare and serve family and friends were his barbecue pork ribs.
Michael also loved music. His favorite band was Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. When it came to music, he and his mother shared a passion for music, not the same types of music. They both did like is the song “Dear Mama” by Tupac. Every time either one of them played it, Michael would rap to it to his mom.
As a youngster, Michael loved the Temptations. His favorite song was “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Every time he heard that song playing, he would imitate the Temptations’ dance moves and sing along.
None of those passions outweighed his love for his family and friends. Michael always looked out for his family and friends. He always considered his diverse group of friends family.
He was preceded in death by his pap, Hubert “Hubb”; a great-aunt, Helen Brandonberg; and his beloved dog, Ronin.
He is survived by his mom, Yvette (Redd) Legersky; his grammy, Yvonne Redd, of Indiana; his aunt, Melissa Redd, of Maryland; his uncle, Brandon Redd (Kandace), of Indiana; his cousin, Mateo Redd, of Maryland; his great-uncle, William Redd, of Indiana; and tons of cousins and friends.
Michael will be remembered for his infectious smile, kindness, gentleness and his hugs that would melt all your troubles away.
Michael will be with each and every one of us who knew and loved him. There was not one person that Michael met that was not better due to crossing paths with him.