Michael S. “Fudge” Mackanos Jr., 71, of Clymer, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana.
He was the son of Michael S. and Florence (Polly McLaughlin) Mackanos Sr., born Sept. 16, 1950, in Indiana. Mike spent his entire life in Clymer. There was no other place he would rather call home.
Mike attended the former St. Anthony Parochial School and graduated in the Penns Manor Class of 1968. Fudge enjoyed all Penns Manor sports and was an avid Pitt and Steelers fan.
He enjoyed going fishing and was very interested in war history.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 222, Clymer and the Clymer Slovak Club. Fudge will be missed by his family and friends.
Mike will be especially missed by his sister, Michele. They “bonded” each Saturday morning during their grocery shopping trips.
He is survived by his son Michael S. Mackanos II and wife Amanda, of Hooversville; three granddaughters, Harper, Hayden and Hannah; one sister, Michele Rapach and husband Ed, of Indiana; and one nephew, George Rapach and fiancée Kim Winters, of Indiana.
Fudge was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Polly.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Scenery Hill Manor and 365 Hospice for all of the compassion and care of Fudge.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of The Resurrection, Clymer Site. Interment will be in Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is honored in assisting the Mackanos family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.