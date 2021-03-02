Michael Shawn Martin, 56, of Clifton Springs, N.Y., died unexpectedly at his house in Mars Hill, Maine, on Feb. 20, 2021.
Mike was born in Indiana and graduated from Homer-Center High School in 1982. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Martin (nee Butler), in 1989. He was born under a wandering star and his journey took him from Pennsylvania, through Ohio, South Dakota, Maine, Virginia, Massachusetts to New York. He had a lifelong love of learning, attending IUP, Penn State, Edinboro University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He took lessons from all who were willing to teach and offered his knowledge freely to all willing to learn.
For 35 years he worked for himself as a carpenter, specializing in cabinet building and home renovation. Many knew him as a Jack of all trades and a master of most. Throughout his life, his hobbies included everything from hunting and fishing to skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing, from camping, hiking and motorcycles to musical theater, writing terrible poetry and arguing about politics. He was a delegate for the Maine Democratic Caucus in 2008. Mike had a habit of collecting old men and helping them feel young. He picked up hitchhikers and took homeless folks to lunch. He lived his life fearlessly and challenged others to follow his lead.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth; his mother, Marion; brothers, Fred and Pat; brothers-in-laws, John and Mike Butler; sisters-in-law, Chris Butler-Coon and Ann Brown; six nephews, a niece, several aunts and uncles and many friends across the country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Martin.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, 4606 Old Route 119, Homer City. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
Mike loved animals, especially dogs, and felt strongly that pound dogs needed our help. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA, or any animal charity of your choice.