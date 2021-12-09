Michael T. Bowers III

Michael Todd Bowers III, 41, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born June 30, 1980, in Camp Springs, Md., he was the son of Todd Bowers and Rhonda (Griffith) Derecola. Michael was a 1998 graduate of Taylor-Alderdice High School. He lived in Blairsville for the last five years.
Michael was employed as a supervisor for Gazette Printers, Indiana, for the last eight years.
He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan who enjoyed building Legos and playing deck hockey. Above all, he loved spending time with his children.
Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Nazelle Griffith, and paternal grandparents, Hartwell and Irene Bowers.
He is survived by his father, Todd (Robert Berton) Bowers, of Saltsburg; mother, Rhonda (Gene) Griffith-Derecola, of Berlin, Md.; fiancée, Jessica Saltsman, of Blairsville; children, Ethan Todd Bowers, Abigail Marie Bowers and Adien Michael Bowers; stepson, Zachary Dixon; sisters, Christina (Ernesto) Serrano, of Indiana, and Whitney (Anthony) Bowers-Shearer, of Pocomoke, Md.; stepsister, Lindsay Derecola, of Spring City; and stepbrother, Dale Derecola, of Cherry Point, N.C.
At the request of Michael, there will be no viewing. Services will be announced at a later date. Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
