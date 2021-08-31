Michael T. Brandon

Michael Todd Brandon, 30, of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1991, to Todd and Gina (Trunzo) Brandon in Indiana. Michael worked as an operator for Russell Standard Asphalt. He loved to hunt, fish and lift weights.
Michael is survived by his father, Todd (Brandy) Brandon, of Creekside; his mother, Gina Brandon, of Rural Valley; brother, Mark Brandon, of Kittanning; girlfriend, Brittany Wooley, of New Castle; maternal grandmother, Faye Trunzo, of Rural Valley; paternal grandmother, Patricia Brandon, of Creekside; and niece, Mia Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Anthony John Trunzo, and his paternal grandfather, Edward Brandon.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore.
Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.