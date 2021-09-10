Michael T. Robinson

Michael Todd Robinson, 51, of New Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Ronald and Margaret (Lockard) Robinson, he was born July 29, 1970, in Indiana.
Michael worked for Aggressive Grinding for 15 years as an inspector/machinist until his illness. He enjoyed poker night with his friends, golfing and gambling with his mother at the casino. He was a devoted husband and loved being with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Laura Lee (Eaglehouse) Robinson, whom he married Sept. 2, 2006; six siblings, Robert Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Ronald Robinson Jr., Tammie Robinson, Becky Robinson and Brian Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
