Michael W. Felker

Michael William Felker, 42, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Born July 1, 1979, in Latrobe, to John William and Shirley (Short) Felker, he was a 1997 graduate of Laurel Valley High School and was employed as a driver for Airgas.
Mike enjoyed all outdoor activities, restoring vehicles and spending time with his family, especially his daughters.
No matter how much Mike drove at his job during the week, he was always willing to take anyone anywhere, anytime.
He was always happy, joking and playing around with his co-workers, always wanting everyone to also be happy.
Mike is survived by his wife of 13 years, Alysia Felker; children, Stella and Ava Felker; mother, Shirley Felker, of Indiana; sisters, Linda (Ron Adams) Hostetler, of Windber, and Diana (Steve) Tinkey, of Derry; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John William Felker.
Friends will be received by the family on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, where services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Altrogge officiating.